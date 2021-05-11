T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.35.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

