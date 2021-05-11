T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 178,777 shares of company stock worth $23,604,769 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.