T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 178,777 shares of company stock worth $23,604,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

