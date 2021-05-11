TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

