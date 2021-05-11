Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.77 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $502,439.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

