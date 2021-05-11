Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

