Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Down 0.6%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 8,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.