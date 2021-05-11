TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 7.5%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, BGC Financial upgraded TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

