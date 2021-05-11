TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. 27,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.