TE-FOOD 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 26% higher against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

