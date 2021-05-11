Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00.

TDOC traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.79. 6,347,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,178. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.17 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

