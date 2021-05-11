Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 66,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

