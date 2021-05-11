Telenor ASA (TELNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY):

5/11/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 45,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 101.37%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.