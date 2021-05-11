Telenor ASA (TELNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY):
- 5/11/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “
- 4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/17/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
TELNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 45,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.78.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 101.37%.
