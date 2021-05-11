Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 25,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.