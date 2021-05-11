Tenaris (TS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) recently:
- 5/7/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 5/6/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 4/30/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 3/16/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.02.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
