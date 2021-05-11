Tenaris (TS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) recently:

5/7/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

5/6/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

4/30/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/16/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

