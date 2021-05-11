Tendies Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.19 million and $7,647.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

