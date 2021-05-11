TENT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377,892.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. TENT has a market cap of $3.71 million and $377,892.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00519432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00210297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00250630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005382 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004135 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,165,700 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,608 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.