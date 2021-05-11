TenX One Day Volume Reaches $7.23 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

