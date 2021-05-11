TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $57.33 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007911 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,070,997,267 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.