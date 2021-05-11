Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in General Motors by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of GM opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

