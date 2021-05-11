Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.25. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.