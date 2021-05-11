Texas Permanent School Fund Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

