Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.24 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

