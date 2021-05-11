Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.