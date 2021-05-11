Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

