Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

