Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,945.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

