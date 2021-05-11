Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.