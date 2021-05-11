Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

