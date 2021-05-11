Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

