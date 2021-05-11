Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FISV stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
