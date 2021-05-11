Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,069 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.13 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.