Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,527 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $240.34 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

