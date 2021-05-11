Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,872 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $309.27 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.23. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

