Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,109 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $694.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

