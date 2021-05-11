Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,313 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $492.90 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $337.04 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

