Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,717 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

