Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,113 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 64,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $332.88 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.39 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

