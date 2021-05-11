Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,621 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.