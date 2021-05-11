Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.