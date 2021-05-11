Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.