Textron (TXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) recently:

5/10/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

5/3/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/26/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

4/14/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/8/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/31/2021 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

