The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 146329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -448.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 5,897.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

