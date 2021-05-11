The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.70

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.70 and traded as high as C$80.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$79.45, with a volume of 3,729,843 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5900005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

