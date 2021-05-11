The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.61. 70,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

