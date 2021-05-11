The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James Sells 89,999 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.83. 3,505,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

