The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 112,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $1,160,498.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 166,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

