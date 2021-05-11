The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $89,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,338,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 165,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

