The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.17

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $13.08. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 577,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

