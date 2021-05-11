The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock worth $618,588,035. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 181.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

