The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €114.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.17 ($163.73).

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €1.44 ($1.69) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €130.92 ($154.02). 897,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

